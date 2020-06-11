Chicken Salad Chick Continues Rapid Expansion With Second Restaurant Opening In Richmond

Fast casual concept to debut in Mechanicsville on June 24th

Auburn, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Virginia with its newest restaurant in Mechanicsville. Following the brand’s entrance into Virginia last fall, the Mechanicsville restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick’s second location in the state and second restaurant in the greater Richmond area. Located at 6575 Mechanicsville Turnpike , the restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on June 24 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

As Virginia continues to reopen, Chicken Salad Chick is closely following state guidelines and will open the Mechanicsville restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. Additionally, all employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol. For guests who prefer to take their chicken salad to-go, the Mechanicsville restaurant has a drive-thru for added convenience.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, June 24 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Thursday, June 25 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop of Classic Carol.

Friday, June 26 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick hat.

Saturday, June 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Mechanicsville restaurant is owned and operated by multi-unit franchise owners Tim, Kim, Rick and Nancy Collins of Providence Restaurant Group, LLC. The family has extensive background in the restaurant industry, specifically fast casual, as they’ve owned and operated a Stevi B’s location in Mechanicsville for almost a decade. Prior to bringing Chicken Salad Chick to Mechanicsville, the Collins’ opened their first location in Richmond last fall, which was also the first location in the state of Virginia. While the family’s plans to open the Mechanicsville location were put on hold, the Collins have been offering curbside pick-up over the last two months to start introducing residents to the made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors that Chicken Salad Chick has to offer.

“We take pride in serving our community and though our doors weren’t officially open, we’re grateful to have been able to provide our flavorful chicken salad to residents in the area,” said Kim Collins. “Since debuting our first Richmond restaurant last year, we’ve received tremendous support from our loyal guests and neighboring communities and are thrilled to be opening our second Chicken Salad Chick restaurant in Mechanicsville. We’ve been eagerly awaiting the day we could invite guests into our restaurant and are overjoyed that the day is finally here.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the company now has 160 restaurants currently open in 17 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Mechanicsville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

Visit the Chicken Salad Chick Mechanicsville Facebook page for full giveaway details and the new social distancing practices for the restaurant’s grand opening week celebration: https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickMechanicsville/

About Chicken Salad Chick

