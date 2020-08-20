Chicken Salad Chick Continues Rapid Expansion In Houston With Fourth Restaurant Opening This Year

Fast casual concept to open in Birnham Woods Spring on September 2nd

Auburn, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Texas with its newest restaurant in Birnham Woods Spring. Following the brand’s recent openings in Katy Cinco Ranch, Tomball and Kingwood, the Birnham Woods Spring location marks the fourth Chicken Salad Chick to open in Houston this year, and 17th restaurant in the state of Texas overall. Located at 4161 Riley Fuzzel Road, the Birnham Woods Spring restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, September 2 and offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests. Those awarded will be properly distanced and will receive a designated return time upon arrival to spread out the number of guests at the restaurant throughout the day.

Chicken Salad Chick is closely following Texas state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and will open the Birnham Woods Spring restaurant at limited capacity with social distancing measures in place. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves, as well as practicing proper handwashing and food safety protocol, and all guests will be required to wear masks until seated for dining.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with modified giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, September 2 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for an entire year, with one of those lucky guests randomly selected to win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week.* Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make an in-store purchase and enter for a chance to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Thursday, September 3 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will a free Chick Special every month of the year.

­– The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will a free Chick Special every month of the year. Friday, September 4 –The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick water bottle.

–The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Chick water bottle. Saturday, September 5 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick tote.

The Birnham Woods Spring location is owned and operated by Jake Alleman and Cody Gielen of Cojak Investments, LLC. With over a decade of management experience combined, Alleman and Gielen are restaurant industry veterans and seasoned franchise owners, with a robust portfolio that includes nine Another Broken Egg Cafe restaurants across Louisiana, Alabama and Florida. Their newest Chicken Salad Chick in Birnham Woods Spring will mark their seventh Chicken Salad Chick, with existing locations throughout Texas and Louisiana, including the two in Tomball and Kingwood, Texas that opened earlier this year.

“Our accomplishments and continued success are a direct result of the outstanding support we’ve received from our guests and the greater Houston community,” said Jake Alleman. “We’re humbled by the tremendous growth we’ve achieved in the last few months, despite the struggles the restaurant industry has faced, and we look forward to welcoming and serving the community of Birnham Woods Spring.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Birnham Woods Spring will be open Monday – Saturday from 12p.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Guests should arrive between 7-10am to get checked in. The first 100 guests will be assigned a number and designated return time between 10:00-11:15am. Upon return, guests will make a purchase of The Chick or anything of greater value and scan the code ‘1st 100 Spot’ on the CravingCredits app to officially secure your spot. If you are late, or miss return time, your spot will be awarded to next in-line. Guests much be 16 years or older, redemption begins 9/7.

**Eligible winners must be 16 years or older and are required to download the CravingCredits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 9/7.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit https://www.facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickBirnhamWoodsSpringTX/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded by Stacy Brown in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, under the leadership of Scott Deviney and the Chicken Salad Chick team, the brand has more than 165 restaurants in 17 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious and Fast Casual.com ‘s top Movers and Shakers for the third consecutive year, QSR’s Best Franchise Deals for the second consecutive year and Franchise Business Review’s Top Food Franchises in 2020. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

The post Chicken Salad Chick Continues Rapid Expansion In Houston With Fourth Restaurant Opening This Year first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.