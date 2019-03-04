Chicken Salad Chick Continues Home State Expansion With New Restaurant Opening In Trussville

Fast casual concept to open 22nd Alabama restaurant on March 13th

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Alabama with its newest company-owned restaurant in Trussville. Since debuting in Auburn in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick has spread its made from scratch chicken salad to 22 cities across its home state with additional restaurants slated to open in Oxford and Florence later this year. The Trussville restaurant is located at 2050 Gadsden Highway and will celebrate its grand opening on March 13th with four days of giveaways including free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests.

“Alabama is really special to us, as we’ve called it home for over ten years. From the early days when Chicken Salad Chick was a home business out of founder Stacy Brown’s kitchen to where we stand now with 110 locations, Alabama continues to show us unwavering support as we accelerate the brand’s growth within the state and beyond,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We are proud of the legacy we continue to build here and are thrilled to share our unique menu items and welcoming dining experience with the residents in Trussville. We have no doubt that they will be loyal guests for years to come.”

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first 10 guests will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 140 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. ** Thursday, March 14 – Chicken Salad of the Month Club – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.***

Chicken Salad of the Month Club – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.*** Friday, March 15 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Saturday, March 16 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 105 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Trussville will be open Monday – Saturday from 10a.m. – 8p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (205)-537-1171. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must purchase the Chick Special, be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/18.

**Eligible winners must purchase the Chick Special, be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 3/18.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/18.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchicktrussville/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 105 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150