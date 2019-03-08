Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Opening of 20th Florida Location

Fast casual concept to open in Vineland Pointe on March 12th and offers free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Florida with its newest location in Vineland Pointe. Located at 11587 Regency Village Drive, the Orlando area restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick’s 20th in Florida, with four additional locations slated to open this year. Spearheading the Orlando area growth is husband and wife duo, Glenn and Jennifer Pilson of TAB Holdings, LLC, who plan to expand their footprint into Windermere later this year. The Vineland Pointe restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on March 12th and is offering free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, March 12 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 100 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. ** Wednesday, March 13 – Meet The Chicks – The first 100 guests who purchase a Chick Special will get an opportunity to “Meet The Chicks” over the next year and will receive one small scoop of a different flavor per month. ***

Meet The Chicks – The first 100 guests who purchase a Chick Special will get an opportunity to “Meet The Chicks” over the next year and will receive one small scoop of a different flavor per month. *** Thursday, March 14 – The first 100 guests at opening to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

The first 100 guests at opening to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Friday, March 15 – Free Upgrade Friday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

Free Upgrade Friday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Saturday, March 16 – The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free Chick cooler.

With over 10 years experience owning and operating concepts like Twisted Root Burger Co. and Five Guys, The Pilsons are experts in the foodservice and franchising industry. The pair first tasted Chicken Salad Chick’s made from scratch chicken salad two years ago when they visited the brand’s hometown location in Auburn, Alabama. The restaurant’s flavorful food and comforting southern hospitality impressed the couple, pushing them to open their first location in Vineland Pointe.

“Not only have Glenn and I fallen in love with Chicken Salad Chick, but we’ve also grown to admire the management team,” said Jennifer. “We’ve been amazed with the unwavering support they have provided us, which makes opening a restaurant in the area we’ve called home for nearly 20 years that much sweeter. The residents in Vineland Pointe are always looking for something fresh and unique, so we are thrilled to introduce them to Chicken Salad Chick’s savory and authentic menu offerings.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 100 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Vineland Pointe will be open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call 407-499-0981. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must purchase the Chick, be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/18.

**Eligible winners must purchase the Chick, be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 25 winners will be announced on Facebook Live at the end of the day. Redemption will start 3/18.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 3/18.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickvinelandpointe/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 105 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Shana Rosenthal

Fish Consulting

srosenthal@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150