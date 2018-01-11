Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates Its 10th Anniversary With A 10-Day Birthday Celebration And Guest Appreciation Day On January 25

Fast Casual Restaurant Concept Honors Its Guests With 10 Days of Giveaways

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month by thanking guests for their loyal support over the last decade. The brand is holding its annual Guest Appreciation Day, but is amplifying the celebration this year with 10 days of giveaways to honor its milestone 10th birthday. Taking place at Chicken Salad Chick’s more than 80 locations across 11 states, Guest Appreciation Day is a thank you to all guests who’ve impacted its tremendous growth and ongoing success since the brand’s debut.

Chicken Salad Chick will kick off its 10 days of giveaways on January 15, leading up to Guest Appreciation Day on January 25 where visitors will receive a free scoop of chicken salad. Daily giveaway specials are available at all locations for all guests and include:

Monday, Jan. 15 – Buy one large Quick Chick, get one small Quick Chick free.

Buy one large Quick Chick, get one small Quick Chick free. Tuesday, Jan. 16 – Trio Tuesday: Free upgrade to a Chick Trio with a Chick purchase.

Trio Tuesday: Free upgrade to a Chick Trio with a Chick purchase. Wednesday, Jan. 17 – Kids eat free with the purchase of a Chick Special.*

Kids eat free with the purchase of a Chick Special.* Thursday, Jan. 18 – Double Points Day: Loyalty members earn 2 points per $1 spent.

Double Points Day: Loyalty members earn 2 points per $1 spent. Friday, Jan. 19 – Free Drink Friday: Limited edition stadium cup for the first 100 guests who purchase a Chick Special.

Free Drink Friday: Limited edition stadium cup for the first 100 guests who purchase a Chick Special. Saturday, Jan. 20 – Free phone extending stand for the first 100 guests who purchase a Chick Special.

Free phone extending stand for the first 100 guests who purchase a Chick Special. Monday, Jan. 22 – Birthday Cookie Giveaway: Free birthday cookie with the purchase a Chick Trio.

Birthday Cookie Giveaway: Free birthday cookie with the purchase a Chick Trio. Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Free coozie with the purchase of a Chick Special.

Free coozie with the purchase of a Chick Special. Wednesday, Jan. 24 – Buy two large Quick Chicks, get one free.

Buy two large Quick Chicks, get one free. Thursday, Jan. 25 – Guest Appreciation Day: Free scoop of chicken salad for all guests, no purchase necessary.

Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick founder.

“2018 is a milestone year for us as Chicken Salad Chick turns 10 and to celebrate with our loyal guests who share my passion is such a blessing,” said Stacy Brown, Chicken Salad Chick founder. “Over the last decade, we’ve gone from a single-unit concept in Auburn, Alabama to a nationally recognized, award-winning fast casual brand, which couldn’t have been done without the unwavering support from our guests and tireless efforts of our restaurant teams and franchise owners. This goes way beyond my wildest imagination that my late husband, Kevin Brown, and I had when we opened our take-out location in 2008. So I celebrate this achievement in Kevin’s honor and with everyone who helped us get this far.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 80 restaurants across the Southeast.

For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

* Free with the purchase of an adult meal, kids 10 & under

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 80 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com’s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150