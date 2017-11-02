Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates 10th Restaurant Opening In Georgia With The Launch Of New Statesboro Location

Fast Casual Restaurant Concept To Offer Free Chicken Salad For A Year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today its expanding in Georgia with the opening of its new restaurant in Statesboro. Marking the Peach State’s 10th Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, the Statesboro location is a reflection of the brand’s continued development efforts and overall success in the region. The new restaurant, which will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 15, is located at 430 Northside Drive East and is owned by multi-unit franchisees, Tim and Kelly Paslawski of Statesboro Chick, LLC.

During grand opening week, guests will enjoy southern hospitality through giveaways and specials at the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant:

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year ­­– The first guest will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.*

Thursday, Nov. 16 – Thirsty Thursday – First 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free red or green 30 oz. Chick Tumbler.

Friday, Nov. 17 – Free Scoop Friday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free scoop card redeemable on their next visit.

Saturday, Nov. 18 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick Cooler.

The rich flavors of the chicken salad and the brand’s southern charm prompted the husband-and-wife duo to open their first restaurant in Savannah, Georgia back in 2014. Tim, a former active duty Marine and medical device sales representative, had always dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur and, it just so happened his wife, Kelly, had a minor in Poultry Science. Chicken Salad Chick was a perfect match and the Statesboro restaurant is now the pair’s third location.

“From the moment I walked through the doors of Chicken Salad Chick, I knew this concept was something special,” said Tim Paslawski. “The uniqueness of the menu items and the genuine happiness felt from both our customers and employees is what makes the Chicken Salad Chick brand stand out. My wife and I are proud to be part of the Chicken Salad Chick family and look forward to continuing to introduce fresh chicken salad to more communities across our home state.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, Ala., was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has more than 75 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Statesboro will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 912-623-0050. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 11/20.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick puts an edgy twist on a Southern classic, offering guests a “custom fit” chicken salad experience, with over a dozen original flavors to choose from, as well as gourmet soups, flavorful side salads and freshly-baked desserts. Chicken Salad Chick serves southern style chicken salad with heart and strives to spread joy, enrich lives and serve others every day. Today, the brand has more than 75 locations across the Southeast, and has currently sold 146 franchises to be developed across the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Louisiana and Texas. The brand was recently named as one of FastCasual.com’s top Movers and Shakers and one of NRN’s 2017 Next 20 brands. Chicken Salad Chick also ranked #37 on Inc.’s annual list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. Corporate offices are located at 724 North Dean Road in Auburn, Alabama. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150