Chicken Salad Chick Announces Opening Of New Grovetown Restaurant

Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening in Georgia with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Georgia with its newest company-owned location in Grovetown, marking the brand’s 24th location in the state. The restaurant is the newest addition to the growing corporate presence in Georgia, following the acquisition of 11 existing locations across the Atlanta, Augusta and Athens markets late last year. Marking the third Chicken Salad Chick location in the Augusta area, the Grovetown restaurant features a drive thru and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests.

“As Chicken Salad Chick catapults its growth into new markets, we haven’t forgotten about the places that welcomed the brand in our early years and have remained loyal supporters ever since. Georgia has shown passion and excitement for Chicken Salad Chick over the years and that’s why we continue to expand in the state,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “With lines out the door and dozens of repeat customers, we are proud to have spread our craveable favorites to more than 20 cities across Georgia and look forward to adding Grovetown to the growing list of communities we serve.”

Located off Interstate 20, exit 190, at 4990 Steiner Way, the Grovetown restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on March 27th with giveaways and specials that include:

Wednesday, March 27 – Free Chicken Salad for a year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 149 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year.**

Thursday, March 28 – Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.***

Friday, March 29 – The first 50 guests at 10a.m. and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

Saturday, March 30 – The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 110 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Grovetown will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call (706) 432-9622. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 4/4.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 4/4.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickgrovetown/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 110 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150