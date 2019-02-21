Chicken Salad Chick Achieves 12th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Growth in 2018

Leading fast casual concept opens 26 new restaurants and accelerates expansion across the U.S.

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is reporting significant growth in 2018, opening 26 new restaurants and signing 21 franchise agreements to expand its footprint throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Texas. Additionally, Chicken Salad Chick achieved its 12th consecutive quarter of positive growth, and reported more than $110 million in systemwide revenue and a 10 percent increase in average unit volume (AUV) year over year.

“2018 was year of milestones for Chicken Salad Chick. We celebrated our 10-year anniversary, debuted in three new states and opened our 100th restaurant,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “The efforts of our talented support team, dedicated franchisees and passionate store employees over the last several years have contributed to Chicken Salad Chick’s rapid growth and ongoing success, none of which would be possible without our loyal fans. We’re excited to build upon this momentum in 2019 as we grow the brand in new and existing markets and serve more communities and guests across the country.”

Chicken Salad Chick’s ongoing success over the past decade has propelled its national expansion and positioned the brand for explosive growth in 2019. The company will continue to focus on developing franchise and company locations in and outside the Southeast this year, with plans to open 45 new restaurants throughout the Southeast, Midwest and Texas, including its first locations in Ohio and Illinois. In the last three years, Chicken Salad Chick has more than tripled in size, with a 238 percent increase in units open and operating and AUV growth of more than 30 percent.

Chicken Salad Chick is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess high energy and enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team. Restaurant experience is preferred. Interested candidates should have a minimum net worth of $600,000 and liquid assets of at least $150,000. Franchisees can expect the initial investment to be approximately $439,500 – $604,500 with a $50,000 initial franchise fee.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has more than 108 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Chicken Salad Chick, contact Carrie Evans, director of franchise development, at Carrie.Evans@chickensaladchick.com , call 214-733-0048 or visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com/franchising . For more information on the brand, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com . Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 108 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com