Chicken Salad Chick Accelerates Growth In The Southeast With The Opening Of New Flowood Restaurant

Fast casual concept celebrates third location in Mississippi with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired, fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Mississippi with its newest restaurant in Flowood, marking the brand’s 85th location nationwide. Located at 1720 Old Fannin Road, the Flowood restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on March 27th, where the first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, March 27 – Free Chicken Salad for a year –The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.** Drive-thru guests will also enjoy surprise giveaways until 7 p.m.

Free Chicken Salad for a year –The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 99 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.** Drive-thru guests will also enjoy surprise giveaways until 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 28 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free stainless steel 20 oz. Chick tumbler and the first 50 guests at 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a large Chick cooler.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free stainless steel 20 oz. Chick tumbler and the first 50 guests at 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a large Chick cooler. Thursday, March 29 – Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and coozie and the first 50 guests at 5 p.m. to order a Chick Special will receive a large free drink.

Thirsty Thursday – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free large drink and coozie and the first 50 guests at 5 p.m. to order a Chick Special will receive a large free drink. Friday, March 30 – Free Upgrade Friday – The first 100 guests will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

Free Upgrade Friday – The first 100 guests will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio and the first 50 guests at 5p.m. will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Saturday, March 31 ­– The first 50 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Flowood restaurant is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Blake and Shae Fuller of Taste and C, LLC. Blake was first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick when he met founder Stacy Brown and her husband, Kevin while working as a food broker. He was immediately drawn to the brand’s welcoming culture and mounting success, which fueled his desire to become a Chicken Salad Chick franchisee. After trying the food firsthand, the Fullers, along with their business partners David Stephens and Walt Marcello, decided to bring Chicken Salad Chick to more communities throughout Mississippi, starting with their new location in Flowood. The pair plans to open additional restaurants in the Hattiesburg and Jackson, Mississippi markets, with the first restaurant in Hattiesburg slated to open this summer.

“It has always been a dream of ours to own a restaurant, but we couldn’t find a concept that aligned with our personal values and goals. The moment I was introduced to Chicken Salad Chick that all changed,” said Blake Fuller. “The simplicity of the restaurant operations coupled with the high-quality chicken salad and friendly environment make Chicken Salad Chick a unique dining experience. We’re thrilled to be joining a brand that we believe in and look forward to bringing this one-of-a-kind concept to more communities in the state I’ve called home for nearly 37 years.”

The Chicken Salad Chick concept, born in Auburn, was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. When Stacy discovered that the local county health department would not allow her to continue making and selling her delicious recipes out of her home kitchen, she overcame that obstacle by launching her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew; the company now has 85 restaurants across the Southeast.

Chicken Salad Chick in Flowood will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com, or call 769-257-7092. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

**Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 4/2.

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, southern style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has 80 restaurants in 11 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick was recently named as one of FastCasual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers and one of Nation’s Restaurant News 2017 Next 20 brands. The brand also ranked #37 on the 2016 Inc. list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Nikki Rode

Fish Consulting

nrode@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150