Chicken Salad Chick Accelerates Growth In The Midwest With New Restaurant In Missouri

Fast casual concept celebrates grand opening in Creve Coeur with free chicken salad for a year

Auburn, AL (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only southern inspired , fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today it will be expanding in Missouri with its newest company-owned location in Creve Coeur. Following its debut in the state with the opening in Chesterfield earlier this year, the Creve Coeur restaurant marks Chicken Salad Chick’s second location in the St. Louis market, Missouri and the Midwest overall, with additional restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Westerville, Ohio, and Mason slated to open later this year. Located at 12536 Olive Boulevard, the Creve Coeur restaurant will celebrate its grand opening on April 23 and will offer free chicken salad for a year to the first 150 guests.

“As a southern inspired restaurant, we’re happy to see how well received Chicken Salad Chick’s unique culture and menu have been in the Midwest since opening in Chesterfield,” said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. “We are thrilled to be opening our second St. Louis area restaurant in Creve Coeur and know our fresh, scratch-made chicken salads, exceptional customer service and wonderful team will be a welcomed addition to the community.”

During grand opening week, guests will experience the southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, with giveaways and specials that include:

Tuesday, April 23 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 149 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. **

Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first guest will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year; the next 149 guests receive a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month. * Any guest not part of the first 150 in line can make a purchase and enter to win free chicken salad for a year. ** Wednesday, April 24 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.***

The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Special will be automatically enrolled in the Free Chicken Salad of the Month Club. Each guest will receive one free scoop of chicken salad per month for a year.*** Thursday, April 25 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler.

The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests at 6p.m. to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free 32oz. RTIC Chick tumbler. Friday, April 26 – The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio.

The first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Special will receive a free upgrade to a Chick Trio. Saturday, April 27 ­– The first 100 guests to purchase two large Quick Chicks will receive a free large Chick cooler.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu offers a variety of options suitable for any guest. In 2015, Eagle Merchant Partners purchased a majority stake in Chicken Salad Chick, and under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney and team, the company now has 116 restaurants currently open in 13 states and remains a standout brand within the fast casual segment.

Chicken Salad Chick in Creve Coeur will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. For more information, visit http://www.chickensaladchick.com or call 314-548-2141. Follow Chicken Salad Chick on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. Redemption will start 4/29.

** Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app. 10 winners will be drawn at the end of the day. Redemption will start 4/29.

***Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age, purchase a Chick Special and are required to download the Craving Credits app.

For more information on giveaways and specials, visit www.facebook.com/chickensaladchickcrevecoeur/

About Chicken Salad Chick

Founded in Auburn, Alabama, in 2008, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad made from scratch and served from the heart. With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick’s robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest. Today, the brand has more than 115 restaurants in 13 states and is continuing its rapid expansion with both franchise and company locations. Chicken Salad Chick has received numerous accolades including rankings in Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious in 2019, Fast Casual.com‘s top Movers and Shakers, Nation’s Restaurant News’ Next 20 in 2017 and Inc.’s list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. in 2016. See www.chickensaladchick.com for additional information.

Contact:

Natalia Rodrigues

Fish Consulting

NRodrigues@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150