Chicken, green beans is easy one-pan meal

Food blogger Julia Konovalova loves to bake, and she refined her skills in the culinary arts program at George Brown College in Toronto. But when she married and then became a mom, she says her cooking style changed dramatically. She began to develop what she calls “mom recipes,” which are simple to prepare but still flavorful.

Her recipes are collected in a new cookbook, “The Ultimate One-Pan Oven Cookbook.” Konovalova says that while cooking in the oven isn’t necessarily fast — since it takes time for the oven to preheat — all that preheating time can be used to do most of the meal prep. Plus, cooking in the oven means you don’t have to be in the kitchen while the dish is cooking, and the cleanup is easy.

This simple recipe was inspired by delicious chicken wings that the author enjoyed at a dinner party. When she asked for the recipe, she found that the “secret ingredient” was peanut butter, so she created a more substantial dinner entree using those flavors.

Easy Chicken Thighs in Peanut Sauce With Green Beans

Serves 4

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/4 cup smooth peanut butter

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 tablespoons orange juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Sriracha

8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs

3/4 pound green beans

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Mix 1 tablespoon of the olive oil with the peanut butter, lemon juice, orange juice, soy sauce and Sriracha in a bowl. It’s a lot easier to mix this sauce if the peanut butter is warm. I don’t have a microwave, so I put a jug with the sauce into a bowl of just boiled water to heat it up. If you have a microwave, you could heat it for 20 to 30 seconds.

Place the chicken thighs in the middle of a nonstick baking pan. I use an 11-by-17-inch pan. Make sure that the chicken thighs are fully flattened. Pour half the sauce over the thighs, then flip and pour the rest of the sauce, making sure that it fully covers the chicken.

Spread the green beans around the chicken thighs in one layer. Pour the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil over the green beans, season with salt and pepper to taste and lightly mix with your hands or tongs to cover them with oil and seasoning.

Roast for 30 minutes, or until the chicken thighs are cooked to 165 degrees F and the sauce is thickened.

Serve with rice, if desired, or double the amount of green beans and cook them on a separate pan.

Reprinted with permission from “The Ultimate One-Pan Oven Cookbook” by Julia Konovalova, Page Street Publishing Co.

