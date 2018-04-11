Chicken Express selects Revention as a Preferred Point of Sale Provider

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Chicken Express, with over 250 locations in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, has selected Revention as a preferred point of sale provider. Chicken Express was established in 1988 by Richard and Nancy Stuart’s Stuart Group Inc. The first restaurant opened in 1988 in Benbrook, Texas. Revention began working with Chicken Express in October 2015 when they implemented the point of sale at the Chicken Express in College Station, TX. As additional franchisees came on board with Revention, Chicken Express corporate began to take notice.

The Stuart’s were impressed with Revention’s willingness to develop specific functionality unique to the Chicken Express brand. “We were extremely impressed with how quickly Revention was able to address our custom solutions needs of our brand. Gift card integration was something we are very pleased with and Revention made it easy to implement. Revention also created a drive through vehicle identifier feature allowing us to quickly service our customers in the drive through. Revention has been a great partner and we look forward to expanding our relationship,” stated the Stuart’s.

“Chicken Express is a fantastic brand with an excellent product,” stated Laura Gaudin, Director of Product Management with Revention. “We look forward to expanding with Chicken Express and providing additional solutions to increase their revenue and lower costs.”

About Revention

Revention is the leading developer of complete, customizable restaurant and entertainment management solutions designed to streamline the way hospitality concepts do business. Revention’s offerings include point-of-sale solutions, HungerRush integrated online ordering, and Revention Enterprise. Revention provides a complete solution that includes customized installation, training, technical support and much more. For additional information, go to www.revention.com

About Chicken Express

Chicken Express was established in 1988 by the Stuart Family, (Stuart Group Inc.) The first restaurant opened in 1988 in Benbrook, Texas. The restaurant serves always fresh, Express Tenders®, 9 different side items, and of course their famous Chicken E® Tea, sold by the cup or the gallon. Chicken Express, Distribution (CEFS), is headquartered in Burleson, Texas and has over 250 locations in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. For additional information, go to www.chickene.com