Chicken Caesar Salad & Wrap Return to Farmer Boys Menu for a Limited-Time Only

The Fan-Favorite Limited-Time Chicken Caesar Salad and Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap Is Available at All Farmer Boys Locations Now through October 31st

Riverside, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Farmer Boys ®, the Southern California-based fast casual restaurant chain known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, is bringing back the classic Chicken Caesar Salad and Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap for a limited-time only across all Farmer Boys locations now through October 31. The Chicken Caesar Salad features grilled chicken breast, hickory-smoked bacon,

hand-sliced avocado, croutons, and aged parmesan on a bed of hand-chopped Romaine lettuce. The Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap will feature the same farm-fresh ingredients but will be within a classic tortilla allowing guests to enjoy the limited-time offering in handheld form.

“Back by popular demand, we are thrilled to be offering the Chicken Caesar Salad, in addition to the Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap, once again at Farmer Boys,” said Joe Adney, vice president and chief marketing officer for Farmer Boys. “It has always been our top priority to listen to the requests of our guests, such as making all salads available as wraps, and in doing so we have grown a loyal fan base. We love bringing excitement to our franchise by offering limited-time menu options, and we hope our guests are just as excited about the return of the Chicken Caesar Salad & Wrap as we are.”

For 41 years, Farmer Boys has set the standard for serving high quality, farm fresh food in a fast casual setting. The menu consists of award-winning burgers, cooked-to-order breakfast served all day, hand-chopped salads, which can all be prepared as a wrap, specialty sandwiches, and more, all prepared with quality ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible. Produce is delivered fresh and whole to each restaurant every morning, meaning it doesn’t sit in a warehouse for weeks and can be enjoyed at its pinnacle of crispness and flavor. Having fresh ingredients that are hand-chopped on site daily has been a cornerstone of the Farmer Boys mission and this goes the same with these limited-time offerings. By going the extra mile for delicious, flavorful food, Farmer Boys’ guests can count on fresh, cooked-to-order meals every time they visit.

