Chicken and Waffles are Best with Golden Malted

Glen Mills, PA (RestaurantNews.com) The number of restaurants serving Chicken & Waffles has recently doubled, making this dish one of the nation’s most popular meals. Now is the time to add this sweet and savory meal to your menu.

Golden Malted, the world’s largest distributor of waffle irons and mix, makes it quick, easy and cost-effective to add Chicken & Waffles to any restaurant’s menu. With their Fresh Baked Waffle Program, Golden Malted provides commercial waffle irons on-loan at absolutely no cost when used with their World-Famous Waffle Mix.