Chick’nCone Looks to Expand into South Carolina for the First Time

Fast-Craft Restaurant Concept Eyes New Locations in Columbia and Other Local Markets

Ft. Lauderdale, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chick’nCone – the fast-craft restaurant concept famous for serving crispy, hand-cut chicken tenders in freshly made waffle cones – is excited to announce that the brand will be expanding into South Carolina for the first time, opening five new locations throughout Columbia in the next five years. Chick’nCone is now actively looking for experienced entrepreneurs to join its family-driven brand and show their local communities what makes its food #socluckingood .

“The city of Columbia is a truly unique place and I’ve always appreciated its taste for southern-style cooking,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Chick’nCone, Jonathan Almanzar. “As a brand, we see Columbia and the entire state of South Carolina as a rapidly growing market. We are confident they will love what our restaurants have to offer and are very excited to bring our innovative menu creations to Columbia and its surrounding local communities.”

Chick’nCone’s recent success can be attributed to its unique menu offerings and the simplicity of its franchise-ready business model. The brand has been able to create an entirely new category of menu items, transforming the familiar comfort food of chicken and waffles into its photo-worthy and on-the-go staple. Since its founding in 2014, Chick’nCone has been praised for its natural ability to be showcased on social media. Its concise, yet scalable menu, does not necessitate the need for large retail space, allowing for creative opportunities to grow and innovate into the future.

“We choose new territories for development based on the potential for population growth and how well we think our concept will be received at the local level,” said Almanzar. “When taking those factors into consideration, we absolutely love the opportunities we see in the Columbia market.”

Today, Chick’nCone has 24 locations open and operating throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to have 50 locations open by the end of 2022. The brand’s blooming success can be attributed to its concise menu, small commercial footprint, and the fact that it is pioneering a category of food that has never been seen before.

Chick’nCone’s Columbia expansion comes during a time of continued national growth for the brand as it targets new territories and seeks expansion in existing ones. For more information, please visit https://chickncone.com .

Founded in 2014, Chick'nCone prides itself as a fast-craft pioneer, serving crispy, hand-cut chicken tenders in freshly made waffle cones. The brand has introduced an entirely new category of menu item and is revolutionizing traditional comfort food in a quick and mobile manner.

