Chick N Max Looks to Spread Its Wings with New Franchise Offering

Next generation fast casual chain with its innovative almond wood smoked take on chicken eyes expansion across Central and Southeast U.S.

Wichita, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) Chick N Max – a next generation fast casual franchise specializing in almond wood smoked chicken and wings, chef-crafted sandwiches and golden fried tenders – has announced the launch of its franchise opportunity and plans to expand across the Central and Southeastern United States.

With three corporate-owned restaurants already serving throngs of customers throughout Wichita, Kansas, Chick N Max intends to double its footprint by the end of next year and open as many as five new restaurants each year thereafter. The growth will be primarily achieved through multi-unit franchising and initially target select markets throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas and the Southeast United States.

“Within the restaurant industry, chicken is a long-standing and perennial favorite for customers and investors alike. That’s because these days, consumer tastes continue to shift towards fresher and healthier alternatives to take the place of a burger,” says Sheets. “Anchored by our innovative take on chicken, and an executive team that boasts more than 150 years of combined restaurant experience, we’re perfectly positioned to differentiate ourselves in the thriving segment and look to the future with great enthusiasm.”

No stranger to the restaurant industry, Sheets got his start as a teenager scraping cheese off pans in a Pizza Hut kitchen. In the early 2000s – after having already spent 23 years in real estate and development for such brands as Lone Star Steakhouse and Salon, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Smashburger and Ted’s Montana Grill – he began mulling over the idea of a franchise concept that would accommodate the ever growing movement towards read meat alternatives. He conceptualized Chick N Max in 2017, assembled a team of culinary professionals to perfect the menu, and opened his first restaurant in January 2018.

Today, Chick N Max’s made-from-scratch menu has something for everyone, with options for those looking to indulge to guests looking for a healthier take on traditional fast-casual chicken offerings.

Customers can choose from a satisfying mix of golden fried chicken tenders, almond smoked wings and family meals, as well as nine chef-crafted “Better Chicken Sandwiches.” The sandwiches are made from both Chick N Max’s tenders and pulled smoked chicken for two distinct and delicious platforms. The chicken is smoked over almond wood, a distinctly unique practice in the chicken space which produces a softer, sweeter flavor than other harsher woods historically used in restaurants like hickory, mesquite or white oak.

“The gentleness of the almond wood smoke imparts a subtle flavor that allows the chicken’s authentic and rich flavors to come through without overpowering it,” explains Sheets, also noting that Chick N Max uses the entire bird in its restaurants.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and the best taste.

Rounding out the Chick N Max experience is Radio Max, a specially curated music playlist of feel-good classic rock and blues songs hosted by Sheets himself and long-time Wichita radio personality Cathy Carrier. Radio max also gives Chick N Max a platform for messaging their menu specials and catering, as well as their community support initiatives.

“Our philosophy on food and community-focused business practices that has caught the attention of our existing customers is sure to do the same with future franchisees alike,” says Chick N Max COO Bob Peterson. “The future looks bright for Chick N Max and we have barely scratched the surface of our potential.”

To augment the company’s growth, Chick N Max is seeking franchise partners looking to get in on the ground floor of an emerging brand in the ever-growing chicken franchise industry. Including a franchise fee of $35,000, the total investment to open a 1,800-2,400 square-foot Chick N Max restaurant ranges from $450,000 to $550,000. Each restaurant typically seats about 60-80 people, and employs approximately 15-20 people.

About Chick N Max

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2021, Chick N Max is a next generation fast casual franchise in the nearly $40 billion chicken franchise industry. Today, backed by a perfected menu of almond wood smoked chicken, chef-crafted sandwiches, golden fried crispy tenders, wings and more – Chick N Max has three restaurants open and operating in Wichita, Kansas, and is currently looking to expand its national footprint via franchising. For more information, visit www.chicknmax.com .

