Chick-fil-A starts delivery in Hampton Roads ... but not in Hampton

You no longer need to wait in a long drive-thru line for that chicken sandwich you just have to have.

Chick-fil-A started delivering orders nationwide on Tuesday through a partnership with food delivery app DoorDash. But not everyone will be able to get chicken nuggets brought to their door.

Although restaurants in several Hampton Roads cities will offer the service, Norfolk, Hampton and Williamsburg didn’t make the list.

And living near a Chick-fil-A restaurant doesn’t mean you can get a delivery. Those will only be made to customers that are within a 10-minute radius of the restaurants.

Up to 200,000 free chicken sandwiches will be given away when orders are placed through the DoorDash app or website. The order must be at least $5 and the promo code “CFADELIVERY” must be used. The giveaway will end Tuesday.

Nationwide, more than 1,100 Chick-fil-A locations across the country will offer delivery. The company tested the concept in 2017 and found that there were a higher number of orders during dinner and inclement weather. They also found delivery sales were highest near universities and hospitals, according to a release.

DoorDash is free to download from Google Play or the iTunes store, or at www.doordash.com.

Participating locations in Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake:

Greenbrier Mall (1401 Greenbrier Pkwy.)

600 Grassfield Pkwy.

4204 Portsmouth Blvd.

1516 Sams Cir.

Newport News:

Patrick Henry Mall (12300 Jefferson Ave.)

12423 Warwick Blvd.

Yoder Plaza - 12128 Jefferson Ave.

Portsmouth:

901 Frederick Blvd.

Suffolk:

6212 College Dr.

Virginia Beach:

1524 General Booth Blvd.

5409 Indian River Rd.

Parkway Plaza (877 Lynnhaven Pkwy.)

Lynnhaven Mall (701 Lynnhaven Pkwy.)

Marketplace at Hilltop (749 First Colonial Rd.)

4752 Virginia Beach Blvd.

Yorktown:

5003A Victory Blvd.

Briana Adhikusuma, 757-222-5349, b.adhikusuma@pilotonline.com