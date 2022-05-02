Chick-fil-A brings back breakfast favorite, adds new drink to menu

Start your mornings off with a kick — Chick-fil-A is bringing back the Spicy Chicken Biscuit to its breakfast menu.

The Atlanta-based chain reintroduced the biscuit sandwich to select locations last week, six years after it was removed from the menu. The sandwich features a breakfast portion of the chain’s spicy chicken breast served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit.

“We’ve got good news for you! As of 2022, the Spicy Chicken Biscuit offering has expanded to over 1,100 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country. To find out if the Spicy Chicken Biscuit is available at a Chick-fil-A near you, check the Chick-fil-A App or your local restaurant,” the restaurant wrote on its website.

The Cloudberry Sunjoy — a combination of cloudberry and cherry blossom flavors added to a mix of lemonade and sweetened ice tea — has also been added to Chick-fil-A’s menu.