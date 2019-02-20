Chicago's reclusive 'Ramen_lord' will pop up at Baconfest with a special bacon ramen

Baconfest will return to Chicago this year April 5-6, taking over the UIC Dorin Forum for two days of — very literally — all things bacon: luxury brands, artisan bacon-makers and “bacon-trepreneurs” with displays, samples and sales devoted to bacon and bacon-related products, plus a lineup of 120-plus chefs creating bacon-inspired dishes.

From that big number, only one dish will require guests to purchase a VIP ticket: the bacon ramen from Mike Satinover of Chicago, aka “u/Ramen_Lord” on Reddit. Satinover grew from internet fame to become known as a ramen aficionado who also crafts his own legendary bowls, which can be enjoyed at Akahoshi Ramen, his fleeting ramen pop-ups, or via the even rarer personal invite.

Or, at Baconfest VIP hour, apparently.

From 6-7 p.m. April 5, VIP ticket holders can taste small cups of Satinover’s limited-edition bacon ramen, which he said in a press release will be “gone forever” after the festival.

Satinover has been tinkering with his recipe for a while — Wisconsin family butcher Nueske’s even specially supplied Satinover with bacon strips — but finalized the dish just this past weekend. A Baconfest rep confirmed the ramen will feature tonkotsu broth made with bacon dashi with soy sauce tare (a thick soy sauce). The bowl has a small amount of bacon fat, aromatized with onion and garlic, and is topped with sous vide bacon chashu, which is torched. Green onion and wood ear mushroom for texture finish off the ramen.

Tribune writer Nick Kindelsperger has met Santinover and eaten his ramen. Fact-check? It’s good — like, cravings-for-weeks good. If you need more evidence, his past ramen pop-ups have sold out quickly, and the early-bird VIP passes for Baconfest have already evaporated too. But regular tickets are still available at this writing.

So, if you want to try a bowl of his bacon ramen make sure you purchase a Friday Dinner VIP ticket. Other Baconfest tickets are also available, and while those include a lot of bacon, they don’t include the ramen.

Baconfest VIP Friday dinner featuring Mike Satinover of Akahoshi Ramen, $160. 6-7 p.m. April 5, UIC Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, baconfestchicago.com/ticket

Baconfest, $60-$160. 7-10 p.m. April 5-6, UIC Dorin Forum, 725 W. Roosevelt Road, Tickets: $60-$160. baconfestchicago.com/ticket

