Is Chicago's food scene over? Of course not.

Nothing gets local social media in a furor quite like someone declaring Chicago's nationally renowned food scene has "come to an end." And that was exactly the argument made by John Kessler in a spirited article published in Chicago Magazine.

He breaks down his grievances into five categories, one of which I actually agree with him on. He notes that "our street food culture is stuck in the past," and that's pretty much spot on. There's little doubt that our street food scene is hobbled by our arcane food truck laws.

As for the rest? Most of the arguments I found flimsy, if not outright wrong.

Some of his complaints are remarkably easy to pick apart. He notes that national critics "used to write starry-eyed reports" about Chicago, but no longer. I suppose he's right if we are only talking about this calendar year, but Bon Appetit did select Chicago as the best restaurant city of 2017, as did Conde Nast Traveler. But he never really digs into why we should care so much about national critics in the first place. According to Kessler, only national or international critics seem to matter. He brings up the James Beard Awards, Michelin, GQ, The Washington Post and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, but never once discusses local news outlets.

He makes the case that great restaurants are closing and that bland restaurant groups are taking over. But you can't really lament the closing of Tru and then fail to note that it was run by one of the biggest restaurant groups in the city, Lettuce Entertain You. As a matter of fact, so was L20, which had two Michelin stars in its day.

He also mourns the loss of 42 Grams, which had two Michelin stars. What he doesn’t mention is that it closed because co-owner and chef Jake Bickelhaupt attacked his ex-wife and co-owner, Alexa Welsh. That had nothing to do with the viability of Chicago’s dining scene.

Most troubling is his discussion of Chicago's immigrant restaurants. "We need more exciting immigrant cooking" is a particularly strange thing to say. That's not the point of these establishments. Most were created to serve their community first, not food critics. Chicagoans didn't spontaneously create the jibarito to fill some void for colorful, Instagramable dishes. The dish was developed to appeal to the many Puerto Rican immigrants in Humboldt Park.

To top it off, he labels ethnic enclaves like Chinatown and the area around the Argyle Street Red Line station "tired" and then laments the supposed inauthenticity of restaurants that are run by immigrants.

He also makes the claim that, unlike Chicago, other cities have "second-generation Americans" serving "ramped-up food that both honors and transcends the cuisines of their families’ homelands." While I disagree with why he needs to use the word "transcends," he's also apparently not looking very hard. A very quick discussion among Food & Dining reporters and editors turned up Mott Street, Parachute, Isla Pilipina, Bayan Ko, Ghin Khao Eat Rice, First Sip, Yugen, Maria's Packaged Goods, Kimski, Landbirds, Passerotto and Mi Tocaya Antojeria. There are more.

Kessler also writes that immigrant-operated restaurants are too often "relegated to 'cheap eats' discussions." This is a fair point, one that we have tried to address. Within the past year, Louisa Chu and I have started giving places like these star ratings and not just saving them for cheap eats lists. (Definitely read Chu's recent three-star review of Rica Arepa or our definitive guide to dining in Chinatown.) You know who also has looked into it? Chicago Magazine. That’s the same publication where he published his piece. That magazine even recently put together a list of the 50 best restaurants in the city that included places like La Chaparrita and Birrieria Zaragoza.

Some of the other comments are just puzzling. Why do restaurateurs need to chill? Isn't it their profession to open restaurants? You don't have to like them, but as far as I am aware, no one is forcing you to visit expensive new West Loop restaurants. I'm exceptionally good at not going! And I don’t really buy that Chicago chefs aren’t going to farmers markets. When I was a member of the Green City Market Junior Board a few years ago, I ran into chefs all the time. I became friends with some of them too.

Throughout the article, he shows a remarkable amount of disdain for the dining public in Chicago. He laments continuously that there is a lack of a conversation about good places to eat. At one point, he admits that the "Chicago area abounds with international finds," — but wait, I thought we needed better immigrant restaurants? — but they "don’t engender that obsessive discourse among the dining public." That, it seems to me, feels like a failure of the food media, not restaurants. If what we are writing isn't capturing the attention of the public, then perhaps we need to try harder.

Of course, I don't think that's even remotely true. I wonder if he's ever watched "Check, Please!" or seen Steve Dolinsky on ABC7. Both spend a majority of their time discussing restaurants far from the West Loop.

I'm all for real, honest criticism of the scene. I spent weeks slurping through 17 bowls of ramen before declaring none of it great. I trash on deep dish from time to time and am mounting a campaign to convince Chicagoans to try pork gyros over the factory-made lamb ones.

But I try hard not to act presumptuous. Restaurants don't owe me anything. It's an honor to come across a place that serves quality food made by hand. Shaming restaurants for what they don't make serves no purpose. If Kessler claims he can’t find an A+ Italian beef (he says at best they are all B+), why doesn’t he try to make one?

Ultimately, I realize it's much easier to come up with a doomsday headline and declare that everything is terrible.

