Chicago's Diana Davila named one of nation's Best New Chefs by Food & Wine

Diana Davila is on a roll. Her Logan Square restaurant, Mi Tocaya Antojeria (2800 W. Logan Blvd.) was named one of Bon Appetit’s best new restaurants of 2017, and was a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation in 2018. Davila also was a JBF semifinalist for Best Chef: Great Lakes this year, a rare double honor.

Now comes Monday’s announcement that Davila, along with 10 other chefs from around the country, has been named one of the nation’s Best New Chefs by Food & Wine magazine.

Davila joins a long list of Chicago chefs who have won Food & Wine’s Best New Chef honor in the past 30 years, among them Iliana Regan, Noah Sandoval, Dave Beran, Stephanie Izard, Paul Virant, Paul Kahan and Gale Gand.

