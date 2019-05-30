Chicago's Booth One, in the legendary Pump Room space, closing as Lettuce exits and hotel reconcepts

In what’s being called a mutual decision, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises and the Ambassador Chicago Hotel are severing their agreement in operating Booth One, the glitzy dining room that replaced the legendary Pump Room.

The hotel (1301 N. State Parkway) is taking over all food and beverage operations, planning to unveil a new restaurant that, per a press release, “will reveal a new guest experience with innovative programming, a roster of social activities and more.”

Booth One will close after service on June 29.

Lettuce Entertain You founder Rich Melman had operated the venerable Pump Room for 22 of its nearly 80 years; after a few management and owner changes, Lettuce signed a deal in 2017 to manage the restaurant, re-christened Booth One, when it opened in November of that year. Under executive chef Doug Psaltis, Booth One deftly mixed nods to the past (steak Diane, chicken brochette) with contemporary touches (lobster Louie salad with jalapeno crema, snapper ceviche with sea urchin). It earned three stars (from yours truly) in February 2018.

The hotel’s director of sales and marketing, Elvira Skomorowska, said in a release, “We are enthusiastic about the new, in vogue concepts that will live in our historical space, appealing to both the approachability and modern-day sophistication sought by today’s dining audience.”

