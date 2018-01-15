Chicago's best vegetarian, vegan and plant-based foods

Food writer and authority Michael Pollan is well-known for his simple diet advice: "Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants." For our daily gallery during our month of Craving: Smart Eating, the Food & Dining team is avoiding diet fads and trends, opting instead to err on the side of Pollan's easy-to-follow wisdom. Plant-based cooking avoids the pressure of more dogmatic restrictions and focuses on enhancing the flavors of the vegetables. As such, this month, vegetables are the hero, not the sidekick. - Joseph Hernandez