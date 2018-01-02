Chicago's best vegetarian, vegan and plant-based foods

Food writer and authority Michael Pollan is well-known for his simple diet advice: "Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants." For our daily gallery during our month of Craving: Smart Eating, the Food & Dining team is avoiding diet fads and trends, opting instead to err on the side of Pollan's easy-to-follow wisdom. Plant-based cooking, which takes the pressure off of much more dogmatic restrictions, is en vogue these days, with the focus on enhancing the flavors of the vegetables themselves. As such, this month, vegetables are the hero, not the sidekick. - Joseph Hernandez