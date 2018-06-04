Chicago's best steak tacos come from wood fires, not the griddle

Chicago's most popular taco filling isn't al pastor, carnitas or barbacoa; it's steak. And why shouldn't it be? As we've confirmed while delving into our city's hefty steak culture, Chicagoans have an unbridled appetite for grilled beef, and the steak taco provides one of the cheapest and most convenient ways to get your fix. I couldn’t wait to hunt for the best one.

Initially, I figured I would be limiting my search to carne asada, but the definition of that term is pretty vague; it simply means grilled meat in Spanish. Taquerias around the city also use a variety of other names, including arrachera, bistec asado and just grilled steak.

Let's not get bogged down. While exceptions exist, most taquerias in Chicago use skirt steak, a full-flavored cut that, if treated with respect and sliced against the grain, can compete with far more expensive options from the loin.

Despite the naming confusion, Chicago’s steak tacos almost always look the same: Small cubes of browned beef are thrown on two stacked corn tortillas and showered in onions and cilantro. You might get a lime wedge if you're lucky.

This kind of immediately satisfying offering ($2.75) is what you'll find at Taqueria El Asadero (2213 W. Montrose Ave.), except that it's better than most. Open the door of the Ravenswood shop, and the smell of vaporized beef fat immediately smacks your nose. Instead of a griddle, the restaurant uses a gas grill to cook whole pieces of skirt steak until deeply charred, before chopping the meat up on a well-worn cutting board. The meat is aggressively seasoned, so each bite hits with a primal, salty force that most downtown steakhouses would love to equal. On the side is a bottle of surprisingly spicy salsa verde, made with tomatillos and green chiles, which strikes your tongue like a sucker punch.

I'm an even bigger fan of the carne asada taco ($2.89) at L' Patron (3749 W. Fullerton Ave.), mostly because the pieces of charred steak are, um, bigger. Instead of hacking the grilled steak into fine bits, the kitchen slices it into huge chunks, which are always impressively juicy and tender. Owner Cesar Gonzalez says the restaurant is able to do this because it only uses top-quality beef. "The steak is either Prime or Choice," says Gonzalez, "and if I can't get either, I won't serve the filling."

While he'd like to take credit for the dish, it's actually a family recipe. "It's my mom's recipe from family gatherings and barbecues," says Gonzalez, who often had to act as her cooking assistant while growing up. "She would always have me squeeze the lime juice on the meat and add the seasonings before grilling." He makes sure it's done the same way every day at L' Patron. Each morning, cooks marinate inner skirt steak with lime juice and a secret house seasoning. The meat is only grilled when an order comes in. This careful attention to quality has obviously paid off. Gonzalez estimates that L' Patron goes through 1,500 to 2,000 pounds of beef every week.

While L' Patron serves my favorite version of the bare-bones steak taco, others rank very close, including Chicago Taco Authority (4219 W. Irving Park Road) in Old Irving Park, Tio Luis Tacos (3856 S. Archer Ave.) in Brighton Park and Jarabe Mexican Street Food (2255 W. Taylor St.) in Tri-Taylor. Though it differs slightly, I also can't deny the allure of the hulking offering from Taqueria El Milagro (3050 W. 26th St.) in Little Village, which adds rice and beans and a crunchy cabbage slaw. Regardless, if you're in the mood for a quick shot of glistening beef and spicy salsa, there are plenty of places waiting for you.

But if you have more time, know that there is another kind of steak taco out there, one that starts off looking a lot more steaklike.

Honestly, I've been surprised during my trips to Central Mexico and the Yucatan how few steak tacos I've seen. Indeed, when I ate 20 tacos during a three-day visit to Mexico City last year, I didn't encounter a single one.

Turns out, I was in the wrong part of Mexico. "It's everywhere in the north (of Mexico)," says Andres Padilla, the culinary director at Frontera Hospitality Group. "It's not as popular in Mexico City. (For steak tacos) I think of being out on the ranch with a fire, a big piece of meat, beans and flour tortillas. That's how I remember it."

That's very close to how you'll find it at Frontera Grill (445 N. Clark St.), minus the flour tortillas. Order the skirt steak al carbon ($16 at lunch), and you'll get slices of wood-grilled beef with charred onions and chiles, guacamole, two different salsas, a cup of beans and freshly made corn tortillas. It's totally up to you how to combine the elements, but it's hard to go wrong. Thanks to the wood-fired grill, each slice of skirt steak bears an unmistakable aroma of smoke, which helps to transport you out of downtown Chicago and into some secluded campsite.

Honestly, I didn't expect to be so entranced by the wood-fired grill, but it makes a noticeable difference in the beef. I quickly adjusted my search to locate places that skip the gas grill for a wood-fired one.

Mezquite Pollo Express (2809 W. 55th St.) in Gage Park might not sound like the best place to go for grilled beef, but along with chicken, this place also serves arrachera, which is Spanish for skirt steak. Order ½ pound ($13.95), and you'll get the beef cooked over a crackling mesquite wood fire, charred onions, a cheese-stuffed pepper, beans, multiple kinds of salsas and freshly made corn tortillas. It's a stunning amount of food for the price, and the haunting aroma of the grill hangs in the background of every juicy bite.

Ixcateco Grill (3402 W. Montrose Ave.) in Albany Park serves carne asada ($20) that also picks up an intoxicatingly smoky aroma from the restaurant's wood grill. The meat is incredibly tender, nearly falling apart on contact with your knife. Here it's paired with a creamy guacamole, a warm tomato salsa and freshly made corn tortillas.

If you want the smokiness of the grill, but can't be bothered to construct your own tacos, check out the newly opened Octavio Cantina & Kitchen (5310 N. Clark St.). The Andersonville restaurant serves gorgeous grilled arrachera tacos ($11 for two), featuring smoke-kissed skirt steak in impressively soft corn tortillas, one yellow and one blue.

Can't decide whether you want to construct your own perfect steak tacos or have the kitchen do all the work for you? Check out Canton Regio (1510 W. 18th St.) in Pilsen. Go with the ½ kilo of arrachera ($22.50), and you’ll get over a pound of tender skirt steak grilled over hardwood and served with grilled onions in a metal tray. A stack of tortillas and multiple salsas arrive on the side, just waiting for you to make your own tacos.

But keep scanning through the menu, and you'll encounter what might be my absolute favorite steak taco in Chicago, even though it seems to totally ignore all of my steak taco preferences — no grill, no wood smoke, no large pieces. The tacos de Sabinas ($8 for three) will be familiar to fans of Nuevo Leon, the classic Pilsen restaurant that closed after a tragic fire in 2015. Thin slices of rib-eye are griddled with onions and tomatoes, before being combined with creamy refried beans and gooey Chihuahua cheese on the restaurant's fat-laced flour tortillas. Each bite brings a rush of salty savoriness so intense, it feels as if you tried to shotgun a whole rib-eye. It'll take a few seconds to recover and to assess whether you want another bite, but if you're anything like me, you won't give up until the whole plate is clear.

nkindelsperger@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @nickdk