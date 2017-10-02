Chicago's best Italian food: 31 days of pasta, pizza, antipasti, gelato and more

From old-school pasta palaces to modern takes, from beloved Italian-American to authentic regional cooking, Food & Dining is on the hunt for Chicago's best Italian food. We're spending 31 days eating at restaurants big and small, across the city and suburbs, to bring you outstanding antipasti, pasta, pizza, entrees, wine, gelato, pastry and more. Check back every day in October for a new dish to put on your eating wish list.
Bethenny Frankel is taking disaster relief into her own capable hands
The celebrity chef says he can often be found prowling East LA in the wee hours
Pizza aficionados: Put your pie-cutting skills to the test with Revlon’s new roller liner
Don’t go out there if you don’t know how to take care of yourself in case of an emergency