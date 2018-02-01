Chicago's best Chinese dishes from Chinatown and beyond

The Tribune's Food & Dining team is on the hunt for Chicago's best Chinese food. We're spending the next month eating at restaurants big and small to find outstanding regional dishes in Chinatown and beyond, from crave-worthy dim sum and myriad noodle styles, to high-octane, spice-driven dishes from Chengdu and much, much more. Check back every day in February for a new dish to put on your eating wish list.