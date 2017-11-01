Chicago's best cheap eats: 30 days of lunch deals, happy hour specials and more

Who doesn't love a great deal? For the next 30 days, Food & Dining is seeking out Chicago's best lunch deals, happy hour specials and inexpensive bites in all forms, all under $10, as we focus our monthly Craving series on Cheap Eats. From daily breakfast specials at your local diner, to low-key spots dishing up international, late-night cuisine, cheap eats take on many forms, at all hours of the day. Check back every day in November for a new dish you must try - you may just find your new favorite lunch spot.