Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicagoland watches Biden inauguration

January 20, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Chicagoland watches the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.