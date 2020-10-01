Chicago won’t cancel Halloween; Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils pandemic rules for the holiday

October 1, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
Halloween in Chicago isn’t canceled after all. Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday unveiled a series of rules for the holiday that she said will allow people to celebrate safely, including a requirement that everyone including candy-givers wear masks. Candy-givers are also asked to leave a light on or hang a sign in their window letting people know whether they’re participating in the holiday while following social distancing rules and providing hand sanitizer, according to the city’s rules.