Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times
Chicago won’t cancel Halloween; Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveils pandemic rules for the holiday

October 1, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Gregory Pratt, Alice Yin
Halloween in Chicago isn’t canceled after all. Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday unveiled a series of rules for the holiday that she said will allow people to celebrate safely, including a requirement that everyone including candy-givers wear masks. Candy-givers are also asked to leave a light on or hang a sign in their window letting people know whether they’re participating in the holiday while following social distancing rules and providing hand sanitizer, according to the city’s rules.