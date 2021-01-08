Chicago using COVID-19 tests that FDA warns may give false negatives

Chicago’s public COVID-19 testing sites for months have been using test kits that the Food and Drug Administration warned this week should not be used on people who don’t experience symptoms. The Curative tests have been used since last spring at city testing sites, where Chicagoans who aren’t showing coronavirus symptoms can get tested. On Monday, the FDA issued a directive “alerting patients and health care providers of the risk of false results, particularly false negative results, with the Curative SARS-CoV-2 test.”