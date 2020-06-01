Chicago tries to clean up amid fallout from death of George Floyd

June 1, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
Chicago’s economic engine was expected to restart after nearly three months of being sidelined by COVID-19, with outdoor dining soon to be permitted at restaurants, hair salons working to reopen, and nonessential stores ready to welcome customers. Instead, businesses in Chicago spent the weekend sweeping up glass, boarding up windows and taking stock of destroyed stores and stolen inventory amid fallout from the death in Minneapolis last week of George Floyd.