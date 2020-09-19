Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicago suburbs warn ComEd: It’s time to pay up on local utility taxes

September 19, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Ray Long
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune

More than 50 Chicago suburbs are demanding ComEd pay them local utility taxes they say they're owed.