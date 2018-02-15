Chicago scores 28 semifinalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards 

Each year, the James Beard Foundation recognizes the culinary talent around the country with an awards ceremony, which is often referred to as the Oscars of food world. This year, 28 Chicago restaurants, chefs and beverage pros made the semifinalist list.
While a slight trim from the 32 that made the cut last year, there are still a number of bright spots. The most exciting entry is Thai and Danielle Dang's HaiSous, which is up for best new restaurant. The Dangs’ ambitious Pilsen restaurant not only garnered critical admiration (Phil Vettel gave it three stars), it has a heartwarming story behind it too. The couple have worked for years to return from the ill-fated Embeya, another highly praised restaurant, which closed in scandal after co-owner Attila Gyulai was accused of misappropriating funds and allegedly fled the country. Just last week, the FBI charged Gyulai with wire fraud.
Other first-time semifinalists include Mi Tocaya Antojería, helmed by Diana Davila, who garnered two nominations (see below), and Jennifer Jones Enyart of Dos Urban Cantina for outstanding pastry chef. If you've ever tried her impeccable chocolate cake, you know that this is well-deserved.
Chicago once again dominated the Best Chef: Great Lakes region category, with 13 entries. Making the list for the first time are Andrew Brochu (Roister), Diana Davila (Mi Tocaya Antojería), Brian Fisher (Entente), David and Anna Posey (Elske) and Zoe Schor (Split-Rail).
Much of the list is made up of familiar names, including Tony Mantuano (Spiaggia) and Carrie Nahabedian (Naha), who are both up for outstanding chef.
Of course, this list will be further whittled down March 14, when the actual finalists will be announced.
For the fourth year in a row, the awards ceremony will be in Chicago. This year, the event will take place May 7 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Here's the full list of Chicago semifinalists:
Best new restaurant
HaiSous
Mi Tocaya Antojería
Outstanding baker
Greg Wade, Publican Quality Bread
Outstanding bar program
Lost Lake
Outstanding chef
Tony Mantuano, Spiaggia
Carrie Nahabedian, Naha
Outstanding pastry chef
Jennifer Jones Enyart, Dos Urban Cantina
Meg Galus, Boka
Outstanding restaurant
North Pond
Outstanding restaurateur
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, Boka Group
Outstanding service
Boka
Sepia
Outstanding wine program
The Boarding House
Outstanding wine, beer or spirits professional
Charles Joly, Crafthouse Cocktails
Rising star chef of the year
Sarah Rinkavage, Marisol
Best chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)
Andrew Brochu, Roister
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice
Diana Davila, Mi Tocaya Antojería
Paul Fehribach, Big Jones
Brian Fisher, Entente
Jason Hammel, Lula Cafe
Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, Parachute
Ryan McCaskey, Acadia
David and Anna Posey, Elske
Iliana Regan, Elizabeth
Noah Sandoval, Oriole
Zoe Schor, Split-Rail
Lee Wolen, Boka
For the full list of nominees, see the JBF website.
