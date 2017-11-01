Chicago’s New Prairie School is a Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Bar

Above image by Anthony Tahlier

Jim Meehan has the intercontinental itch. Indeed, the founder of NYC’s pioneering cocktail bar PDT is about to open an outpost in Hong Kong, perhaps the first step towards building a “global tippling empire.”

Back in the States, though, he’s just unveiled a different sort of labor of love: the stylish new Chicago bar Prairie School, which pays enthusiastic homage to legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It’s not the first of its kind, actually – the modernist Loos American Bar in Vienna was created by, and (eventually) named for, its designer Adolph Loos back in 1908…and has been a fixture of the Austrian capital’s nightlife scene ever since. But let’s be honest, the reason there haven’t been more architecture-focused nightlife spots is…that architects are not exactly glamorous, 24-hour-party-people, are they?

And the urbane Prairie School decidedly rejects flash for the aesthetic ideology of its namesake, late-19th-Century architectural style. So interiors play to more organic themes, echoing the landscape of the American Midwest in the understated sophistication of its furnishings. So, expect lots of natural colors, softer lighting and uncluttered spaces.

But located in the buzzing nightlife corridor of the West Loop, Prairie School is – unsurprisingly for Meehan – also focused on ingeniously conceived, histrionically presented, and cleverly named cocktails. To wit, the Father-in-Law (Koval single barrel oat whiskey, Gonzalez Byass Noe P.X. sherry, Kilgus Farm cream) and Falling Water (Ethiopian Kochere coffee, Rhine Hall plum brandy, Cardamaro, egg), titled for a renowned Wright residence in Pennsylvania. Pair with a duck pâté or hearty-for-autumn bratwurst.

It’s part of the Heisler Hospitality group, responsible for Chicago hotspots like Lone Wolf, Revel Room and Estereo – so expect a similar standard of service and quality all around.

Above images by Jackie Gillum and Anthony Tahlier

