Chicago’s lakefront will remain closed, but here are the industries that Mayor Lori Lightfoot says are on track to expand or reopen during next phase

Chicago’s lakefront will remain closed, but several industries are on track to expand their services or reopen when the city reaches the next phase of its reopening plan, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Wednesday. But in a virtual speech to the Economic Club of Chicago, Lightfoot warned that the next six to 12 months are likely to include managing new outbreaks, as has happened in Georgia, South Korea, and Singapore, and said progress will continue to be slow.