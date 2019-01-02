Chicago restaurateur, former owner of Embeya in the West Loop, arrested in Spain on FBI request

Attila Gyulai, who fled the country after his West Loop restaurant, Embeya, was shuttered amid a fraud scandal, has been arrested in Spain, according to Spanish newspaper Las Provincias.

The arrest comes nearly a year after Gyulai was charged with misappropriating at least $300,000 from partners and 2½ years after he closed the restaurant while blaming family obligations and the demands of running a restaurant. Yet Gyulai had been looting money since before the restaurant opened, according to charges.

In February 2018, federal prosecutors charged Gyulai with wire fraud, alleging he had misappropriated at least $300,000 “by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises,” according to an affidavit filed by the FBI. Gyulai and his wife, Komal Patel, fled the country in 2016 shortly after shuttering Embeya — then one of the city’s most illustrious restaurants, headed up in the kitchen and front of house by Thai and Danielle Dang, respectively.

Despite struggling with debt after Embeya closed, the Dangs have since opened HaiSous and Ca Phe Da in Pilsen to great acclaim. The Dangs prevailed in two court cases against Gyulai, one for $90,000 in unpaid wages and another “for breach of fiduciary duty among other claims, winning a $1.4 million default judgment in May 2017,” according to a previous Tribune report.

“We never thought the day would come to be honest,” Thai Dang said when asked about Gyulai’s arrest. “I thought it was a hoax.”

“It gives me a little hope that the bad guys don’t always get away with everything,” said Danielle Dang.

Embeya opened in 2012, an upscale Vietnamese restaurant on the highly competitive Randolph Row, to praise for Dang’s polished cooking and the artfully designed dining room. Indeed, Tribune restaurant critic Phil Vettel predicted it would soon become Chicago’s best Vietnamese restaurant. Yet Gyulai from the beginning seemed to be working against the restaurant’s success. According to the charges, he was engaged in fraud from as early as August 2011 to just after Embeya closed.

Gyulai, who with his wife owned 56.5 percent of the restaurant, handled the finances. But when the Dangs raised concerns about how the restaurant was being managed, Gyulai fired them and brought in a new chef, journeyman Michael Sheerin.

The restaurant would soon close, however, in June 2016, in what looked like a dispute over money among the partners. An unsigned Twitter message from the Embeya account at the time blamed the Dangs’ lawsuit seeking payment of back wages.

Gyulai praised Sheerin’s food and the restaurant’s staff. “I’m going to miss the employees tremendously,” he said. And spoke to a Tribune reporter about the toll that running the restaurant had taken on him and Patel. “It came to a point that we just could not do it anymore,” Gyulai said. “Both my wife and I have aging parents with health issues, and two babies under 2 years old. It was too much to do.”

Yet the two soon fled the country, and the FBI launched an investigation, leading to charges the following February. But not until the arrest had Gyulai been spotted.

According to Las Provincias’ report, Gyulai traveled to Valencia, Spain, from Ecuador on a 10-day vacation. The FBI had issued an extradition order for Gyulai, who was staying in a private home.

“I actually like the fact that neither one of them are in the United States,” said Danielle Dang. “It gives me a sense of peace that the threat is not close. The thought of Attila coming back here, facing him in trial, that is something that pains me. It is not going to be something that easy or joyful.”

Thai Dang shared differing thoughts on Gyulai.

“We were going through litigation that was civil but now its criminal,” he said. “The biggest joy is my family — who invested and helped and believed in me, the youngest son in an immigrant family — finally have some sort of closure seeing him handcuffed and behind bars.”

This story has been updated.

MORE COVERAGE

Former West Loop restaurant owner swindled partners out of $300K, may have fled the country, feds say »

Embeya closes after losing lawsuit over lost wages »

Chef, partner Thai Dang booted from Embeya »