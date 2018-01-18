Chicago Restaurant Week guide: Phil Vettel's list of best bets

In 2008, Chicago’s very first Restaurant Week featured 35 restaurants.

The 11th annual Chicago Restaurant Week, which begins Jan. 26 and runs through Feb. 8 (yes, it lasts two weeks) boasts more than 370 city and suburban participants.

I’d call that a success story. It’s a great way to entice diners, during the slowest times of the year, with prices that are often significantly lower than usual.

If you’re new to this event, here’s how it works. Restaurants offer a three-course lunch (or brunch) for $22, and/or three- or four-course dinner for $33 or $44. Some restaurants feature lunch only, or dinner only; some offer both (or all three, if there’s a separate brunch menu). In nearly every case, the restaurants’ regular menus also are available.

It starts with the First Bites Bash, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. Produced by Choose Chicago, the event features host chef Lee Wolen (Boka) and at least 60 other local restaurants offering food tastes. Tickets, $125, are still available at firstbitesbash.com.

The toughest part of all of this is deciding where to eat, out of nearly 400 candidates. There are two easy ways to narrow your search. One, log in at eatitupchicago.com, where there’s a searchable list of participating restaurants, links to their respective Restaurant Week menus and one-click links to OpenTable.com to make online reservations.

Two, take my advice.

Following are my lunch/dinner/brunch picks. The list includes restaurants that have performed well in previous CRWs, newcomers in which I have great confidence (based on other visits) and restaurants I admire generally.

Lunch

Beacon Tavern, 405 N. Wabash Ave. I really like the blackened-redfish sandwich here, and it’s part of Beacon Tavern’s three-course lunch menu. Other dishes include an eggplant-parmigiana sandwich, Brussels sprouts-kale salad and clam chowder. Dinner and brunch menus also available.

Blackbird, 619 W. Randolph St. Four-star dining for $22; that’s the lure at Blackbird. Skimming through the menu, I see crispy Brussels sprouts with Fresno chiles, warm shrimp salad with smoked beurre monte, roasted whitefish with enoki mushrooms, hanger steak with chestnut mole and a couple of intriguing Dana Cree desserts. Sign me up.

Carlucci, 1801 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove. Call me dull, but every time I visit Carlucci I order the linguini bombonato, which is spooled tableside inside a big wheel of parmigiano. The lunch menu also offers orecchiette with fennel sausage, steak tagliata and chicken saltimbocca. Dinner menu also available.

Chez Joel, 1119 W. Taylor St. The three-course lunch menu is loaded with bistro classics, including moules frites, boeuf aux champignons, profiterole and creme brulee. Dinner menu also available.

Cindy’s, 12 S. Michigan Ave. Assuming it isn’t blizzarding, the glass-enclosed rooftop restaurant should offer beautiful Millennium Park views along with its lunch menu, which includes gnocchi parisienne and chocolate quesillo with maple-pecan ice cream.

Gene & Georgetti, 500 N. Franklin St. and 9421 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont. G&G’s city and suburban locations are part of CRW this year. The lunch menu includes a sirloin-steak sandwich, along with beet-orange salad, pistachio-crusted whitefish and tuxedo mousse cheesecake.

The Kitchen, 316 N. Clark St. Part of me wonders what “seasonal bruschetta” means in late January, but the rest of the lunch menu (turkey burger with Sriracha aioli, pasta bolognese, creme fraiche panna cotta) has me sold. Dinner menu also available.

Marisol, 205 E. Pearson St. The restaurant inside Chicago’s Museum of Contemporary Art has a lunch menu that includes the signature Marisol salad, porchetta sandwich and a veggie cheeseburger. And when you’re finished, you can wander around the museum for a while.

Pearl Brasserie, 180 N. Wacker Drive. The newest casual-French restaurant in the Loop makes its CRW debut with a three-course menu that includes tomato soup with mini grilled cheese, chicken milanese, prime burger and apple tart.

Portsmith, 660 N. State St. Decisions, decisions. The $22 lunch and $33 dinner both appeal (the latter has that upscale “fish and chips” dish I like), but the lunch menu offers “fried fish and waffle” with Dark Matter (local coffee) maple syrup, and that tips the scales for me. Eat early.

Dinner

Booth One, 1301 N. State Parkway. Classic glamour is back at the former Pump Room, which is offering a four-course ($44) dinner with such choices as golden beets and quinoa with whipped yogurt, tuna tartare, crispy duck a la Booth One (rapidly becoming a signature dish) and dark chocolate brioche bread pudding.

City Mouse, 311 N. Morgan St. Plenty of options for guests who try the three-course ($44) dinner menu: at least four choices per course (five entree options). Bring friends.

HaiSous, 1800 S. Carpenter St. A first-time participant, HaiSous was one of the best restaurants to open in 2017. For those who haven’t gotten to experience Thai and Danielle Dang’s restaurant, the three-course ($33) and four-course ($44) dinner menus ought to be ample incentive. (There’s also a $22 brunch Saturday and Sunday.)

Lena Brava, 900 W. Randolph St. Rick Bayless’ open-fire restaurant joins the CRW club with a four-course ($44) menu that includes a vegetarian option in every course. In fact, the vegetarian dishes — including the superb grill-roasted pineapple with hazelnut salsa macha — all sound terrific.

The Loyalist, 177 N. Ada St. Last month, Bon Appetit ranked the Loyalist’s cheeseburger as one of the three best burgers in the nation. Said burger, along with the tempura-fried chicken sandwich and other treats, is part of the restaurant’s three-course ($33) dinner menu.

Margeaux Brasserie, 11 E. Walton St. Michael Mina’s gorgeous Parisian brasserie comes with Gold Coast prices, which makes the three-course ($33) dinner option (including smoked-salmon tartine, blanquette de veau and dark-chocolate pot de creme) especially attractive.

Mercat a la Planxa, 638 S. Michigan Ave. For a taste of Barcelona and other Spanish-inspired dishes, check out Mercat’s three-course ($44) menu of savory choices, including cannelloni stuffed with short rib and chicken, with a creamy foie gras and truffle bechamel.

Naha, 500 N. Clark St. Lunch is so popular during CRW that chef/owner Carrie Nahabedian routinely adds extra tables to the dining room. I prefer the relative quiet of the three-course dinner menu ($44), with dishes such as “popcorn” polenta with goat cheese and mushrooms.

Split-Rail, 2500 W. Chicago Ave. Dueling five-course ($44) menus at Split-Rail invite you to choose between menus inspired by “Seinfeld” (yes, there’s soup for you) and “Friends.” Each dish is listed with the episode that inspired it. A binge-watcher’s dream.

Tanta, 118 W. Grand Ave. The three-course ($44) menu includes Peruvian favorites, such as cebiche, lomo saltado and chihoakay marino.

Brunch

Bad Hunter, 802 W. Randolph St. Not surprisingly, the lunch and brunch menus are heavily veggie-focused, though there is a smoked-ham and cheese sandwich at lunch and a smoked-salmon platter at brunch. Both menus look interesting, but there aren’t that many restaurants offering Saturday and Sunday brunch.

Bar Siena, 832 W. Randolph St. Bar Siena offers lunch, dinner and brunch CRW menus, but I’m especially intrigued by the brunch menu’s Bombo Breakfast Sandwich, which combines scrambled eggs, cherry-smoked bacon, pork sausage and cheese inside a bomboloni (Italian doughnut) bun. Is this amazing or frightening? Get back to me.

Bistronomic, 840 N. Wabash Ave. Martial Noguier always rises to the CRW occasion. This year’s brunch menu is especially intriguing. The three-course menu is $22, or $39 with bottomless mimosas. (There’s an hour-and-a-half time limit on the elbow-bending.) Lunch and dinner menus also available.

Ella Elli, 1349 W. Cornelia Ave. A CRW newbie, the flashy Ella Elli offers dinner and brunch menus, the latter including poached-egg avocado toast, mushroom-artichoke quiche and stuffed brioche French toast.

Mon Ami Gabi, 2300 N. Lincoln Park West and 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. MAG’s city and suburban locations are part of CRW, and both offer brunch and dinner menus. (The Oak Brook location offers lunch, as well.) Either way, you’ll start with a warm baguette and finish with the dessert trio. At dinner, choose among steak frites, duck confit and escargots; at brunch, look for onion soup or endive-pear salad (or cocktail, if you’d rather), eggs Benedict or creme brulee French toast.

Smoke Daddy, 1804 W. Division St. Like Remington, a 4 Star Restaurant Group property, also offering a “cocktail course” (bloody mary or mimosa) as part of its three-course brunch menu. Dishes include blueberry cornbread and pulled-pork Benedict. Lunch and dinner menus also available.

