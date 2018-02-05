Chicago Restaurant Week extended 3 days to coincide with Theatre Week

For all the people who procrastinated and thought they were in danger of missing out on Chicago Restaurant Week, Choose Chicago announced Monday that it is extending the promotion three more days to coincide with Chicago Theatre Week.

Chicago Theatre Week is Feb. 8-18, and Chicago Restaurant Week, originally scheduled to end Thursday, will now run through Feb. 11, extending the $22, $33 and $44 deals at participating restaurants.

Though some restaurants have extended their promotions beyond the scheduled period in past years, this is first time Chicago Restaurant Week has officially been extended during the event.

Chicago Theatre Week, in its sixth year, offers more than 120 productions priced at $30, $15 and less. For information, go here.

Don’t sleep on it this time. Couple both deals for an epic night out of dining at some of Chicago’s finest restaurants and then watching nationally acclaimed shows.

