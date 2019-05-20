Chicago ramen pioneer Slurping Turtle closing for more sushi-centric model, but just not here

Slurping Turtle, one of the early leaders of Chicago’s ramen craze, is about to slurp its final noodle. The restaurant (116 W. Hubbard St., 312-464-0466) will close at the end of May.

“We told the staff last week,” said managing partner Michael Persa.

Slurping Turtle was created by chef Takashi Yagihashi in October 2011. The chef severed his relationship with Slurping Turtle last June, citing a disagreement with the company’s direction.

The Slurping Turtle’s Ann Arbor location remains open, Persa said, and the company plans to add another location in Columbus, Ohio.

“We’re actually planning to expand to other cities,” he said. “This (closing) isn’t anything financial; it’s more of the business model, and what we’re going to base the company on.”

That will include less reliance on noodle dishes, and a stronger emphasis on sushi. (The Ann Arbor store has a full sushi bar; the River North original does not.) Persa said Chicago’s oversaturated ramen market (Lettuce Entertain You’s Ramen-San, for instance, is just a block away) was a contributing factor.

“Some people are still uncomfortable with ramen,” Persa said. “Sushi gives us access to a wider demographic.”

Slurping Turtle’s final day is tentatively May 29.

“That’s obviously fluid,” Persa said, citing his employees’ search for new jobs. “If people are coming by one last time, as we hope they do, I suggest calling first, just to be sure.”

