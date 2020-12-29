Daniel I. Dorfman / Pioneer Press
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicago radio pioneer Dan Lee, who once led WXRT and The Score, dies at 78

December 29, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Daniel I. Dorfman
Daniel I. Dorfman / Pioneer Press

Radio executive Dan Lee, who led WXRT-FM and The Score, has died at age 78.