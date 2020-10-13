Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicago Public Schools will announce ‘very soon' if in-person classes will resume next quarter, CEO says: ‘We know that parents are anxious’

October 13, 2020 | 4:07pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Jose M. Osorio / Chicago Tribune

The second quarter begins Nov. 9 and CPS has not yet said if schools will reopen then.