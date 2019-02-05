Chicago pizza-making royalty turns out for a slice at Great Lake pop-up

The pizza stars were aligned in Chicago when the famed Great Lake pizzeria returned for one night only.

A few hours before the Great Lake pop-up Monday night, Emily Sher, Cellar Door Provisions’ general manager, sat down to explain how the Logan Square neighborhood cafe came to celebrate its fifth birthday with a beloved pizza shop from the past.

“Lydia and Nick from Great Lake have been coming to the restaurant for a while,” said Sher. “I used to go there growing up. Great Lake’s philosophy is basically the same as Cellar Door’s. It's just expressed through pizza.”

Lydia Esparza and Nick Lessins co-owned Great Lake, the 14-seat pizza shop in Andersonville where Beyonce and Jay-Z famously waited like everyone else, before the restaurant closed in 2013.

“We're on the same page, not just about stuff that we like, but politically,” she added. “How food intersects with politics, the gesture of restaurant ownership, and community building through that.”

Later, before the party began, a line wrapped around the corner of Diversey Avenue, down Whipple Street.

Mark Chauhan stood at the front of the line but said he wasn’t actually first. Chauhan had arrived around 3 p.m. and waited across the street inside the Four Letter Word coffee shop.

“These other guys got here around 4 p.m., so we walked over too,” said Chauhan. “We’re just a bunch of strangers who love pizza reminiscing about Great Lake, just hoping to get another last bite.”

The first guy to arrive was no stranger to pizza, but Derrick Tung, owner of Paulie Gee’s Logan Square.

“Before I became obsessed with pizza, before I opened my own pizzeria, before I went down that rabbit hole, I remember thinking, ‘This is some of the best pizza I’ve ever had in my life,’” said Tung. “I just want to try it again.”

I walked back to the 37th place in line.

Behind me arrived Anne Prichard with her husband and their friend.

“My husband and I used to go to Great Lake,” said Prichard. “We’re from the western suburbs but would trek in because it’s the best pizza ever, and we're so excited to get a little taste.”

“I happened to see Lydia and Nick last week here, and it sounds like they’re making plans,” she said. “Maybe I shouldn’t say this, but they may have plans to open up a place sometime this year.”

The doors opened at 5 p.m., and the line inched forward slowly. After an hour, I ordered the limit per person — two slices and one salad — receiving my food shortly after.

While the party was about much more than the pizza, it was also all about the pizza.

Lessins made neo Neapolitan, American bread forward style pizza at Great Lake. For the Cellar Door party, he debuted focaccia-style pizza squares by the slice.

“We wanted to make something that would be true to deliciousness over memories of Great Lake,” said Sher. “Because the idea is just to have a fun party.”

Lessins had been working on this pizza style for some time, she added. He baked them in the morning, then reheated them to serve.

“There's two pies,” Sher said. “Tomato mozzarella Margherita-ish style, and if you had been to Great Lake, you’ll probably remember the mushroom Parmesan, with lots of mushrooms.” They also offered a winter root vegetable salad with the long-lamented buttermilk dressing, plus five pizza wines from Diversey Wine next door, selected by manager Mac Parsons.

Lessins and Esparza moved nearly nonstop in the kitchen.

Across the dining room, I spotted Steve Dolinsky, author of “Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago Is America's Greatest Pizza Town.”

I then caught up with Tung, who briefly introduced the friends behind EatFreePizza. They give away pizza on Instagram from their home in Ukrainian Village.

Tung was on his way out with Taylor Hammond, owner of the StopAlong, a New York-style pizzeria and burger bar in Bucktown. The pizza pros were content yet contemplative.

“It’s phenomenal,” said Tung. “I think the bread is amazing. The toppings are amazing.

“We were debating whether we would call it pizza or not,” he said. “I think it was a really well-topped focaccia in my book. But pizza is a very loosely defined term, so whatever it is, it's delicious. I wish it was the old Great Lake pizza, to some degree, because I wanted to go back to that, but this was an amazing experience, and I enjoyed every bit of it.”

“Likewise, I thought it was super tasty,” said Hammond. “Toppings were great. The crust or bread or whatever you want to call it was great. Very focaccia-like for sure. Fits in very well here at Cellar Door.”

Cellar Door Provisions, 3025 W. Diversey Ave., 773-697-8337, cellardoorprovisions.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

MORE COVERAGE

Great Lake pizza returns — for one night with square pies at Cellar Door »

Great Lake: a pizza joint that was both hard and easy to love »

Pizza Guide — everything you need to know about Chicago's scene »