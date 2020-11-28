Chicago nurse treating COVID-19 patients gets Thanksgiving phone call from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: ‘I know that it’s personal for you’

During a video call on Thursday, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris thanked University of Chicago Medical Center nurse Talisa Hardin for tirelessly treating COVID-19 patients — for “everything you do every day,” according to a video posted on Harris’ Instagram account. Harris wrote that she and her husband called Hardin and other front-line workers on Thanksgiving “to thank them for everything they have done in the fight against COVID-19. We won’t be able to get through this without them.”