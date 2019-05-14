Chicago native Pat Sajak and Vanna White have had only one argument — about hot dog condiments

Of course it was a Chicago tradition that sparked the only argument “Wheel of Fortune” co-hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White have ever had in more than three decades of working together.

“Believe it or not, Pat Sajak and I have only had one argument in 36 years and that was over putting ketchup on a hot dog,” White told Fox News last week in Los Angeles. White said she puts ketchup and mustard on her hot dogs, while Sajak eschews ketchup.

“I agree it is (weird),” White said.

Sajak, 72, grew up on the Southwest Side and attended Farragut High School and Columbia College. He once told the Chicago Reader that he is “addicted” to Chicago-style hot dogs and his go-to ingredients are Vienna beef; poppy-seed bun, steamed; yellow mustard; onions; “tiny little peppers"; and celery salt, with slices of pickle, tomato, and cucumber optional.

Sajak was awarded the Guinness World Record for the “Longest Career as a Game Show Host of the Same Show” last week.

“I couldn't have done it without you, kid,” he told White.

“Wheel of Fortune” airs at 6:30 p.m. weeknights on WLS-Ch. 7.

