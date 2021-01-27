Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says spike in carjackings ‘top of mind,’ adding 40 more police officers to carjacking unit and gathering regional mayors

January 27, 2021 | 6:13pm
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Terrence Antonio James / Chicago Tribune

Under pressure over Chicago’s ongoing spike in carjackings, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday that the issue is “top of mind” for her and announced the police department has added 40 officers to teams investigating the crimes. The mayor also called the recent increase in carjackings a “region-wide crisis” and said she’d convene local mayors and police superintendents later this week to talk about a “regional solution” to the problem.