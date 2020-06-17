Mark Hume / Chicago Tribune
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot moves to put security detail chief in charge of cops at City Hall, outside her home; FOP head tells officers ‘to not sign up for that detail’

June 17, 2020 | 4:15pm
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has given the head of her security detail — a retired deputy US marshal who was running a private security firm when she got elected last year — leadership control over the Chicago police officers assigned to guard City Hall and her Logan Square home. A new directive the Chicago Police Department issued Tuesday informed officers of opportunities to work “to provide physical security for City Hall, the mayor’s residence and the Mayor’s Detail Command Post.”