Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot meets with Anjanette Young as city inspector general opens investigation into the case

Chicago Inspector General Joseph Ferguson has opened an investigation into the Anjanette Young case in which police wrongly raided the social worker’s home and handcuffed her naked, he said in an email to aldermen. Ferguson made the announcement in an email to Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, 33rd, and other members of the City Council. In the email, Ferguson said his office “has initiated and is proceeding with a formal inquiry into aspects of the search warrant execution at Ms. Young’s home and the handling of its aftermath by City department and officials.”