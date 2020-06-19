Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers commencement speech at Northwestern, says democracy will fail ’if we do not see the humanity in each other’

June 19, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Northwestern University / HANDOUT
Drawing on the ongoing coronavirus crisis and continued fallout over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on graduating Northwestern University students to engage in public service and remember that people are all connected to each other. In her speech Friday, Lightfoot acknowledged the “challenging times” posed by a global pandemic and the national conversation about police and racism stemming from Floyd’s death.