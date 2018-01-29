Chicago Magazine: Best takeout in the city

Wintertime in the city would have anyone rethinking outings for sustenance. Luckily, the number of delivery apps make eating well this season a no-brainer.

But if you need help weeding out the better versus the greatest takeout in Chicago, our sister publication Chicago Magazine has your back. The monthly periodical just launched its definitive guide to all things edible and deliverable.

The culinary crew pored over ordering services like Caviar, DoorDash and Grubhub to arrive at the best eateries with the best delivery in the Chicagoland area that met two key criteria: 1) their food is great, and 2) they get it to you in top condition.

West Loop’s Honeygrow, Lincoln Park’s Chengdu Impression, Logan Square’s Lula Cafe and Kenwood’s Goree Cuisine are all on the list — as are suburban restaurants like Yum Thai in Forest Park and Bab Al Salam in Norridge. (The team culled 43 places and the best things to order, so order to your stomach’s content).

That sound you’re hearing is a collective sigh of relief.

